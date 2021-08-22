Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Shares Set to Split on Monday, August 30th

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

