DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $83.36 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004580 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00131563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00157021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,442.07 or 1.00063856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00912444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.02 or 0.06557351 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

