DAO Maker Market Cap Achieves $83.55 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $83.55 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00158323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,326.54 or 1.00191778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00927294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.47 or 0.06588126 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

