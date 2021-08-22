Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud services and modern data centers; modern workplace solutions, including digital workspace, collaboration, enterprise networks, systems management, and printing; security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, and security monitoring and analytics; data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence and customer management; and connectivity solutions comprising IT-OT networking, and software-defined and wireless networks.

