Datamine FLUX Hits Market Capitalization of $289,206.31 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $289,206.31 and $7,937.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.31 or 0.99759864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.00909585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.85 or 0.06569870 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 649,247 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.