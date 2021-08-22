Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $124.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

TACO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 234,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.