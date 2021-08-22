Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $124.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

TACO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 234,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

