Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.29.
Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 1,539,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,423. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
