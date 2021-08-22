Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.29.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 1,539,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,423. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.