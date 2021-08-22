DePay Price Reaches $1.36 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002808 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $42,614.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00129428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00156015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.67 or 0.99939587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00910013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.08 or 0.06622205 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.