Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.86

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

