Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $107.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $7,293,342 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 193,583 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.