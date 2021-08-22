Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims South32 (LON:S32) Target Price to GBX 165

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LON:S32 traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 145.80 ($1.90). 115,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.76. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is -1.22%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

