Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €50.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.42 ($59.32).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.