Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Tops $1.24

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00157977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,875.83 or 0.99922911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.00922222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.23 or 0.06614175 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,598,280 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars.

