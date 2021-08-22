DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSRLF traded up $19.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.00. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.49. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.01.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

