DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.
DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $112.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
