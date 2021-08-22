DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $112.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

