DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.06

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 7.06 and last traded at 7.25, with a volume of 2414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.20.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

