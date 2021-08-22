Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and $117.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.44 or 0.00578610 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

