Digitex Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $3.58 million and $1.73 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00805807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

