Digiwage (WAGE) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 99.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $55,195.92 and $14.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

