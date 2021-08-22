Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 5.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $194.52. Approximately 233,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 309,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 127.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $255,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $4,428,000.

