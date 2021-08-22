Disciplined Investments LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $282.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

