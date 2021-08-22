Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,247,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,231,000 after buying an additional 148,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.