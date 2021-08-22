Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.