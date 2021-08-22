DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DLO traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,368. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $68.71.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

