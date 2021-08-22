DMScript (DMST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $163,066.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $472,340.39 and approximately $163,066.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00156967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.61 or 0.99657992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00917177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.84 or 0.06646470 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.