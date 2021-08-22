Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.04

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$60.04 and last traded at C$59.94, with a volume of 76811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

