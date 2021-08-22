Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

