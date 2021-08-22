Dominique Grau Sells 9,033 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34.

NYSE A opened at $168.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

