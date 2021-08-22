DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Himension Fund’s Largest Position

Himension Fund increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for about 19.9% of Himension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Himension Fund owned about 0.35% of DoorDash worth $204,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $184.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

