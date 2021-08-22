Douglas N. Benham Sells 4,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

