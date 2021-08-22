DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. DTE Energy reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

