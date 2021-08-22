DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $16.84 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $16.84 or 0.00034136 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $375,074.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00093402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00913874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.11 or 0.06567755 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.