Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.21. 2,569,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

