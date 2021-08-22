Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.62.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.