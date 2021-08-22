Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

