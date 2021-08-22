Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

NYSE WAL opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

