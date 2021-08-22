Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.33 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.68. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

