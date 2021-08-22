Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4,696.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,560. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $89.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.