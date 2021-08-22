DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

DXC opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

