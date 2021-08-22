Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

