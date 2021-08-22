Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Hits $200,396.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $200,396.00 and approximately $230,018.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.00378093 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.00917120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,856 coins and its circulating supply is 389,609 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

