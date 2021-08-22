Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dynex Capital worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 202,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 537.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 91,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $603.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.