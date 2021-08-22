Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,130,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.17. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

