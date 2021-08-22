Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,774 CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.