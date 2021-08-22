Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

