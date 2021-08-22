Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

ORLY stock opened at $606.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $52,117,470 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

