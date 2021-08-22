Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 73.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $167.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

