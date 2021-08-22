Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.27.

NYSE EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

