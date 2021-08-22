Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 14.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 30.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.05. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.