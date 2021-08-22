easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.